AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Vexus Fiber recently announced that a $10 million fiber optic network will be built in Borger, providing nearly 10,000 residences and businesses with symmetrical multi-gigabit speed fiber internet service.

“We are excited to continue our network expansion in Texas with our new 100% fiber optic network plans in Borger,” said Bill Flowers, Vice President of West Texas. “Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for internet. This expansion brings reliable internet to families and businesses in the area, allowing them access to our future-proof fiber technology.”

Construction, according to officials, is set to being in early 2024 and access will likely be available to area customers by the summer. The entire project will take around 12 months to complete and residents are expected to receive notification through the mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days before construction.

“Vexus understands customers need internet that can keep up with their everyday lives. This new 100% fiber-optic network can increase employment opportunities, make the area more attractive to businesses and increase overall property values,” added Brian Borthwick, Director of Operations for Amarillo and Lubbock. “From work to play, Vexus is there to back Borger businesses and homes.”

“Vexus continues to invest in communities across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana to ensure every community has access to a stable network suitable for digital advancement for decades to come,” a release from the company read.

Find construction updates along with information on Vexus here.