Update (3:39 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday.

Original Story:

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m.

According to TxDOT Amarillo on social media, FM 280 is closed from FM 2171 to the end of the pavement due to a fire.

Drivers should be aware of safety signs and drive carefully in the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with MyHighPlains.com for additional coverage.