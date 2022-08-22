BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Live On Stage, Inc. and the Tri-City Music Concert Association have announced that they will host a concert titled “Through the Years” at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 12 at Borger Senior High School, located at 100 W 1st Street.

According to a news release, Don Gatlin, longtime friend of Kenny Rogers, has joined Kenny’s original band to present a song catalog while sharing the untold stories from his illustrious career. Kenny was a GRAMMY Award-winning superstar that entertained fans for six decades and has sold over 120 million albums worldwide.

Officials stated that this show would pay respect to the country music legend and the people he called “friend”, and shared the stage and memories throughout his career.

Single tickets for this event are $30, or $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2022-2023 series are now available. Subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 for adults $35 for seniors and $100 for family.



The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to

Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization,

in partnership with their patrons and sponsors, is committed to enriching the cultural life of Borger and

the surrounding communities through live performances offered at affordable, family friendly prices.

For more information, please call 806-231-7099.