UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

The City of Borger and Hutchinson County OEM reports on a Facebook post that the fire reported west of Stinnett has been contained.

The city said crews on the scene are spraying down areas.

Original Story.

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Borger released information regarding what they said was a wildfire along Highway 152 near Herring Ranch Road.

According to the City of Borger’s Facebook post, additional agencies responded, and forward progression has stopped. The city said there is still fire and smoke.

Officials said a final update will be published shortly.