AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a statement from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), officials will host a check presentation for awards to the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET)Grant. The presentation will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May, 26 at Frank Phillips College. The check will be presented by TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public, Byran Daniel.

The statement reported that The Texas Workforce Commission awarded $330,125 in jobs and education for Texans(JET) grant to support career training at Frank Phillips College. The grant funding will help the college purchase and install industrial maintenance training equipment for the Pump and Engine/Industrial Maintenance Certificate Program. The equipment funded through the grant will initially train 126 students and be bused to prepare more students in the future through hands-on training.

According to the TWC, funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC’s JET grants provide start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state, and technical colleges and school districts. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency that aims to help Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically.

For more information, visit texasworkforce.org