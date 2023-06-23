HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information released by the National Park Service, a teenager was found dead in the Spring Canyon area of the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area on Wednesday morning.

Officials said that the 18-year-old man was found dead by a park visitor in the Spring Canyon area, a swimming and picnic area east of the dam. While no name was released, officials said that the 18-year-old was staying in Cactus and was originally from Guatemala.

An autopsy has been ordered, with further information pending.