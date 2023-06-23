HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information released by the National Park Service, a teenager was found dead in the Spring Canyon area of the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area on Wednesday morning.
Officials said that the 18-year-old man was found dead by a park visitor in the Spring Canyon area, a swimming and picnic area east of the dam. While no name was released, officials said that the 18-year-old was staying in Cactus and was originally from Guatemala.
An autopsy has been ordered, with further information pending.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.