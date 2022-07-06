STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Stinnett EMS area asking the community’s help for donations to help children throughout the area when individuals are in need of an ambulance.

According to a post made to its Facebook page, Stinnett EMS is asking the public for donations of small stuffed animals to give to young patients or for children who are on scenes. Officials are asking for the stuffed animals to be new and from a smoke free environment.

“These stuffed animals always light up their faces in what can sometimes be a scary situation,” the post read. “We appreciate everyone’s help. It may seem like a small ask but it will make a world of difference to the kiddos!”

Officials said the stuffed animals can be dropped off at the City Hall building, located at 609 Mackenzie in Stinnett.