BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger said water services on 3rd St to Jefferson and Main Street to Harvey will be interrupted to allow city crews to repair water main gate valves.

According to a Facebook post made on the city’s Facebook page, residents on 3rd St to Jefferson and Main St to Harvey will see interruptions to water services starting at around 10 p.m.

The city said work will continue and water services may not be restored until work is finished to repair the water main gate valves.

The city added that the impact on the general public should be minimal as the city aims to have the repair done before daylight.