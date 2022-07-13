AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the severe weather and scattered showers on Tuesday evening caused damage and outages around Borger.

The NWS provided a local storm report detailing that windows were blown out and a hotel roof by McDonald’s on the south side of Borger was blown onto a parking lot. In addition, spotters with NWS said that major damage was done to vehicles due to the destroyed roof.

Xcel Energy reported that around 2,300 people were experiencing power outages on the south side of Borger on Tuesday night.

