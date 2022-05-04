BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Wednesday morning, a warrant has been issued for a man known to have previously lived in both Borger and Fritch.

TDCJ said that parolee Clay Anthony Nieshe is wanted by officials for “failure to comply with his supervision.” He was noted as having been released after serving time for multiple convictions. Further, the TDCJ release noted that Nieshe is considered “armed and dangerous.”

via the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Anyone who has seen Nieshe or has information on his location was asked to call the TDCJ at 1-866-680-6667.