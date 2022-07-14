STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 30-year-old teacher in the Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips Consolidated School District was recently arrested in Hutchinson County for an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to jail records from Hutchinson County, Kaylyn Miller, a woman who is listed as a teacher at West Texas Middle School in the district, was arrested Thursday on one charge of an improper relationship between an educator and a student. According to the records, Miller was released on a $50,000 bond Thursday afternoon.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to the Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips Consolidated School District for a statement regarding the arrest. The district has not responded to the request for comment as of Thursday afternoon.