AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by organizers, Olympians Elizabeth Beisel and Rowdy Gaines will visit area youth for the 2022 “Make a Splash” tour presented by Phillips 66. Throughout Wednesday, the athletes will visit local elementary schools in Borger and Stinnett for student meetings and Q&A sessions.

Organizers with the tour described that Beisel and Gaines, two and three-time Olympic medalists respectively, will attend multiple events across Borger and Stinnett on Wednesday before completing their rounds by throwing the first pitch at a Sod Poodles game.

The schedule, as announced by event officials: