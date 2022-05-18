AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by organizers, Olympians Elizabeth Beisel and Rowdy Gaines will visit area youth for the 2022 “Make a Splash” tour presented by Phillips 66. Throughout Wednesday, the athletes will visit local elementary schools in Borger and Stinnett for student meetings and Q&A sessions.

Organizers with the tour described that Beisel and Gaines, two and three-time Olympic medalists respectively, will attend multiple events across Borger and Stinnett on Wednesday before completing their rounds by throwing the first pitch at a Sod Poodles game.

The schedule, as announced by event officials:

  • 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Q&A with Olympians and assembly with K-5 students
    • West Texas Elementary School
    • 600 S. Stewart Ave. in Stinnett
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Q&A with Olympians and assembly with Pre-K-4 students
    • Paul Belton Elementary
    • 800 N. McGee St. in Borger
  • 7 p.m. | Elizabeth Beisel meet and greet, opening pitch for Amarillo Sod Poodles vs. Tulsa Drillers
    • 701 S. Buchanan St. in Amarillo