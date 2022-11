HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information about questions surrounding a threat at Spring Creek School on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, there is not an active threat or shooter and the state is “conducting (an) audit of the school defense properties against intrusion.”

For more information, along with updates on the situation, visit the Hutchinson County Sheriff’ Office Facebook page.