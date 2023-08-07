HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to information released by officials with Hutchinson County, one man drowned at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area over the weekend in the Spring Canyon area, a popular swimming location for visitors.
Hutchinson County officials said that crews were called to a water rescue in the Spring Canyon area at about 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, and one man’s body was recovered. While the man was sent off for autopsy, officials said that no foul play was being considered as of Monday afternoon.
Sunday’s drowning marks the second death in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith since June, when a teenager was found dead by another park visitor.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.