HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to information released by officials with Hutchinson County, one man drowned at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area over the weekend in the Spring Canyon area, a popular swimming location for visitors.

Hutchinson County officials said that crews were called to a water rescue in the Spring Canyon area at about 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, and one man’s body was recovered. While the man was sent off for autopsy, officials said that no foul play was being considered as of Monday afternoon.

Sunday’s drowning marks the second death in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith since June, when a teenager was found dead by another park visitor.