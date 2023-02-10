BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management stated there is a “large tank fire” near Eastside Park in Borger.
According to a post made on the city’s Facebook page, the fire is located near the intersection of 3rd and Florida. Residents are asked to avoid the area and officials said traffic delays are expected.
“This is a developing incident and roadways may be closed or rerouted,” the post read.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
