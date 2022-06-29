FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Lake Meredith National Recreational Area announced Wednesday that officials will be conducting maintenance at both the Spring Canyon recreation area as well as the Cedar Canyon site.

According to a news release from the Lake Meredith National Recreational Area, officials said this will cause both sites to experience temporary closures or sections of each of the sites will be unavailable for use.

As of Monday, officials began roadside infrastructure and surface water retention maintenance at Spring Canyon. According to the release, officials said the improvements will occur on the north end of the recreation area with “minimal closures to vehicular traffic expected” through the Fourth of July. The swimming area and picnic shelters will remain open, officials said. The improvements are expected to be completed by July 6.

According to the release, Cedar Canyon will be closed beginning July 11 for maintenance activities. Officials said these activities include cyclic drainage clearing, parking area maintenance, road grading as well as boat ramp maintenance for fluctuating water levels. The improvements are expected to be completed by Aug. 5.

“Performing these much-needed activities will allow the Recreation Area to be more accessible through changes in water levels, inclement weather, sustainable maintenance operations and future Holidays,” the release said.

For more information about the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, visit its website.