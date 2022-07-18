BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Johnson Park Youth Center in Borger announced that it will host a “Parents Night Out” on Friday, July 22. After the doors open that evening, the center will be showing the movie “JAWS” at 9 p.m.

According to the center’s staff, the event will be for those 18 years of age and over and the doors will open at 8 p.m., with no other guests being allowed inside after 9:30 p.m. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. Further, the deep end of the pool will be closed and the water slides will be turned off.

The center’s staff also noted that floaties may not be bigger than four feet, and must be prepared upon arrival for staff approval.