HUTCHINSON, COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be activating Reserve Deputies as well as scheduling more deputies per shift than usual.

According to a Hutchinson County Facebook post, more deputies are needed due to the rise of burglaries and thefts in the county.

Officials said they will then focus their efforts on locating suspects involved in burglary/theft and will be placing them in jail.

Hutchinson County encourages residents to contact the sheriff’s office If they have any information regarding stolen property or any related crimes.