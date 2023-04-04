Update (4:23 p.m.)

Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Hutchinson County fire the “Czar” fire and reports that the fire has burned 5 acres and is 0% contained.

Update (4:08 p.m.)

Officials with the Hutchinson County OEM said that evacuation for the Beverly HIlls area has been lifted and residents can return to their homes. Officials said that Highway 136 North continues to be closed.

Update (3:41 p.m.)

Officials with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office said that no structures are at risk and that the evacuation of the Beverly Hills area was precautionary, because of reported heavy smoke in the area.

Officials said fire crews are “working hard” to put the fire out and they are asking the public to stay out of the area and give first responders the time to put out the fire. Officials reiterated that Highway 136 from Stinnett to Borger remains closed because of the fire.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.

The city of Borger and Hutchinson County OEM report that “evacuations have been requested for the area of Beverly Hills and airport.”

Original Story

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger and Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management report that Highway 136 north of Borger will be detoured due to a reported fire.

The city said a wildfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the area of RM 3474 north of the city.

The city is asking drivers to be cautious of emergency personnel who are responding to the fire.