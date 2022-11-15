BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting the COVID-19 transmission level as “high” for Hutchinson County, officials with the Golden Plains Community Hospital are increasing precautions at their facility as of Tuesday.

According to a post made on the hospital’s Facebook page, Golden Plains Community Hospital officials said they are requiring a mask inside the hospital and its clinics “due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.”

As of Tuesday morning, Hutchinson County is reporting 5,848 COVID-19 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and 141 COVID-19-related deaths.

“Our Infection Control department assesses the data weekly and will update accordingly on what is required to keep our community, patients, visitors and staff safe and healthy,” the post reads.