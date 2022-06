FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the City of Fritch, water service will be impacted for some members of the community Wednesday as a repair is completed to the water main valve.

City of Fritch officials said that the water shutdown is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday until 2 p.m., impacting the area of Lake Meredith Harbor.

Those with questions were asked by officials to call City Hall at 806-857-3143.