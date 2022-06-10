FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the City of Fritch on Friday morning, community members around Lake Meredith Harbor, Sage Mesa, Arroyo Verde, and Little Ponderosa might have had their water impacted after damage to a local well’s Xcel meter.





via the City of Fritch

City officials noted that lightning struck the meter not once, but twice, at some point during the overnight hours. An electrician was reported to be on-site Friday morning and Xcel officials were staying in communication with the city while working to repair the damage. However, in the meantime officials asked that community members conserve water usage until the repairs are completed.

