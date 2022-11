FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Extended Hands announced its “Pancakes with Santa” event at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the Sanford Fritch Elementary cafeteria, located at 201 N. Hoyne Ave.

In addition, kids will have the opportunity to make crafts and take a picture with Santa at 5 p.m.

Visit the Extended Hands Facebook page for more information on the organization.