FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Fritch Volunteer Fire Department released details on its “one heck” of a Memorial Day, involving multiple grass and structure fires across the community.

According to the department, one major call of the day came from the Double Diamond neighborhood regarding a number of grass fires, as well as two structures. Further, crews also responded to a structure fire on Fritch Drive, as well as multiple medical calls in between.















via the Fritch Volunteer Fire Department

The department offered a note of thanks in its announcement regarding the fires for the help from the community and other departments in responding to the calls. Among those thanked were the Hutchinson Emergency Operations Center, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Panhandle Fire Department, Skellytown Fire Department, Park Service, Eagle Press, AMR, AMS, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, Fritch Police Department, and Xcel Energy.

The department also thanked “Angie for bringing Rehab, Allsups for the sodas, Whitney for bringing Taco Villa and Taco Villa for helping feed us!”