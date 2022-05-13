WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The final two members of the Munn family have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday.

Thomas Munn

Dawn Munn

Dawn and Thomas Munn pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of “Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” according to the court documents. This comes after three other members of the family, including Joshua Munn, Kayli Munn and Kristi Munn, pled guilty to the same charge in late April and early May, respectively. The Munn family was shown, through photos, videos and social media posts collected by the FBI, to have traveled from Borger to Washington D.C., entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the documents, the charge brings a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of not more than five years and a fine of not more than $5,000. Both Thomas and Dawn Munn also have an obligation to pay a $500 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol as part of the approximate $1,495,326.55 worth of damage to the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Like the court documents for the plea agreements related to the other Munn family members involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack, Dawn and Thomas Munn’s court documents lay out the timeline of the family when they were in the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. Thomas Munn’s documents include a post he made to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, featuring a photo of the family he traveled with to Washington D.C. The post reads, in part:

“Made it back to the hotel about an hour ago… Have lots of pics and video to follow… the DC police opened up on a small group climbing the scaffolding, with gas grenades… The only damage to the capital (sic) building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital (sic) was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital (sic) building, the crowd was NOT out of control… they were ANGRY!!!” Thomas Munn Facebook Post

In a Facebook conversation with another Facebook user, Kristi Munn said that the family “went in and stormed (the capitol),” stressing that they were “IN the building!!”

“(Defendants) knew at the time (they) entered the U.S. Capitol Building with (their) family that (they) did not have permission to enter the building,” the documents read. “(The defendants) paraded, demonstrated or picketed within the U.S. Capitol building with (their) family.”

Kayli Munn

Kristi Munn

All the members of the Munn family who pled guilty for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack will appear for their respective sentencing hearings on August 19. According to court documents, Kristi Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn will have their hearings at 9:30 a.m. on August 19. Dawn Munn and Thomas Munn will have their hearings at 11 a.m. on August 19.