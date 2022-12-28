HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department reports that crews were called to a grass fire at FM 1923 and FM 1598 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said that at around 1:30 p.m. crews were called to a grass fire west of CO RD 2 North of FM 1598.

Officials said that powerlines in the area had broken starting the fire.

About 300 acres were burned and the fire was contained at around 4:30 p.m.

Fire units from Stinnett, Fritch, National Park Service, Borger Complex, Dumas, and Sunray as well as Maintainers from Hutchinson County Road & Bridge assisted with extinguishing the fire.