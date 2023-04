BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger and Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management reported crews were on the scene of a reported wildfire between Fritch and Borger.

The city reported a “Wild Fire Advisory” on its Facebook page at 3:17 p.m. on Thursday, saying the fire was in the area of Wolf Creek Road and 136 between Borger and Fritch.

According to the city, forward progression of the fire has stopped and crews are on the scene to extinguish hot spots.