HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — First responders are currently fighting a wildfire in Hutchinson County, a fire that officials from the Texas A&M Forest Service are calling the “Sleepy Sunday Fire.”

According to a tweet made on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Twitter account, the “Sleepy Sunday” fire began Sunday in Hutchinson County. It was initially estimated at 600 acres and when initially reported, it was 30% contained.

According to an update posted at 8:21 a.m. Monday, officials said the size of the “Sleepy Sunday” Fire decreased to around 252 acres and was reported at the time as 85% contained. Officials said that more accurate mapping caused a decrease in acreage.

“Fire activity moderated overnight and crews made good progress building containment lines,” the tweet read. “The fire was monitored overnight.”

