FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Fritch are asking certain residents in the area who are on the “old Brinson water system,” to conserve water usage over the next few hours.

According to a post to the city of Fritch’s Facebook page, the city of Fritch is asking for residents of the areas of Lake Meredith Harbor, Vinson Development, Sanford Estates and Sage Mesa Areas to conserve water usage for the next few hours, citing mechanical issues at the well field.

Officials said tank levels “remain sufficient to keep the system pressurized and usable.” However, they stressed in the post to keep the system sufficient, they are asking individuals to limit their respective water usage until electricity can be restored. They emphasized that no boil water notice is being issued at this time.

“We are working this issue with urgency,” the post read.

Updates will be posted to the city’s Facebook page as they become available, the post read.