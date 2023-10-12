Update Oct. 12, 3:09 p.m.
The National Weather Service released a mandatory evacuation alert for the Bugbee area in Hutchinson County due to the wildfire. Residents are instructed to go to the Fritch Celebration Church.
Original Story
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM reports that a “wildfire,” in Hutchinson County, in the area of 3395 & La Grande, in the Bugbee area, has prompted a request for evacuation.
The city said evacuees can go to the Fritch Celebration Church.
No further information has been provided.
