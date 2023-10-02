BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger reports that its crews are working a water main break in the Keeler Heights area.
The city said in a Facebook post that water services will be shut off temporarily for the 1400 block of Primrose St. and all of Marigold St.
The city said it will update as they assess the damage.
