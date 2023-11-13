BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger announced that the city was recently honored with the Texas Planning Award for Community of the Year given by the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association at an award ceremony in Corpus Christi on Nov. 10.

Officials noted that the recognition “acknowledges the city’s outstanding commitment to planning excellence and community development.”

The ceremony, officials added, was attended by several Borger representatives including Mayor Karen Felker, Council Member Pete Loftis, Council Member Kim Perez, and City Manager Garrett Spradling.

“I am extremely proud of this award and the recognition it brings to our community,” expressed Mayor Felker. “It is a testament to our community’s resilience, progress, and hard work.” Mayor Felker emphasized the collaborative spirit that has driven Borger’s success.”

“This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of our city staff and community partners over the past five years,” said Spradling. “It could not have been achieved without the unwavering support and vision of our City Council.”

Spradling further noted to the city that the award represents the continued leadership that the city provides in the Texas Panhandle and the state along with the city’s “Boomtown Pride values.”

The Texas Planning Award as Community of the Year, a city announcement read, “reflects Borger’s commitment to originality, innovation, engagement, implementation, effectiveness, quality, and dedication to strategic and comprehensive planning.”