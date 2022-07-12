BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the renovated Dome and Convention Center at 10 a.m. on July 23.

According to the city, guests will have the opportunity to tour the entire facility, review booking information and shop with local farmers and makers.

The convention center was first built in 1957 and in 2018, Hutchinson County transferred ownership of the Dome to the city which”restored and improved the Dome bringing a piece of the community’s past into its future,” stated the city.

The facility is currently open for use and accepting reservations. For more information on the Borger Dome visit the City of Borger website.