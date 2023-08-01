AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the city of Borger has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission according to a news release from the office of the governor.

The news release said Borger completed the multi-step training and certification process to be designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community.

“I congratulate the City of Borger on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Abbott.

Borger joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas communities across the state, including Fritch, Amarillo, Canadian, Childress, Muleshoe, Shamrock, and Dumas. Abbott’s office said that the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies through production related to film, television, video games, and animation.

According to the news release, those cities receive continued training and guidance as Film Friendly Texas Communities on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

A list of Film Friendly Texas Communities can be found on the Texas Film Commission website.