BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger announced its downtown “Freedom on Main” event set from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 600 N. Main Street in Borger.

According to officials with the City of Borger, the event will include live music by Henry Hunt & the Habit, Towers, and RAK45. In addition, a bike parade, bounce houses, and food trucks, along with shopping and a beer garden, will be featured at the event.

The Borger Main Street Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses on connection and collaboration, will partner with the City of Borger to create an enjoyable experience for families. The project, according to the city, promotes authenticity & arts and invests in “economic vitality.”

Nicole Chavez, the City of Borger’s civic, convention and Main Street coordinator stated, “I love seeing the community come together and engage in fellowship and camaraderie. Freedom on Main will be a great event with lots of activities for the whole family, so bring your lawn chair and get ready for an awesome evening!”