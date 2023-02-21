BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Monday announcement on social media, the City of Borger is accepting design submissions for a “Dumpster Art Contest,” aimed at involving community members in improving the appearance of public spaces and encouraging responsible waste management practices.

Borger officials detailed that a total of 18 new dumpsters are eligible per year for beautification and being placed in the more publicly visible spaces of the community “to help simultaneously improve the appearance of public spaces and promote responsible attitudes towards waste management in our community.” Further, a video by the city promoting the contest noted that winners may also be awarded a cash prize.

The Make Borger Beautiful campaign allows submissions from participants of any age and artists are able to pick their own theme, with the city providing paint to avoid additional costs to the artist or artists. However, the designs must be “tasteful,” according to city officials, and the artist must be able to recreate their design on a dumpster.

Those seeking to submit designs for the contest may do so in person at Borger City Hall at 600 N Main St, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or via email to dthomas@borgertx.gov with a message including contact information and “Dumpster Art Contest” in the subject line.