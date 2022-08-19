AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Association of School Administration (TASA) announced on Friday that six educators, including a Borger teacher, have been named finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year award.

TASA released the following list of the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year finalists:

Lisa Mackey, Fox Elementary School, Klein ISD

Shelley Jeoffroy, Otis Brown Elementary, Irving ISD

Kari Johnston, Perez Elementary School, Austin ISD

The following teachers were named finalists for the Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year by TASA:

Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD

Andrea Larson, McNeil High School, Round Rock ISD

Tricia Shay, Borger High School, Borger ISD

“Texas teachers perform miracles every day as they inspire children even in the most challenging of times,” said Kevin Brown, executive director of TASA, which has coordinated the Texas Teacher of the Year program since 2011. “Public school teachers are critical to the success of individual children and our society as a whole. Those who choose to teach are national heroes, and these six finalists are the best among them. They have distinguished themselves among thousands of outstanding, dedicated teachers across our nation have who have answered the call to serve.”

According to TASA, the finalists will be interviewed on Oct. 20 by a panel of judges composed of representatives of educational leadership associations, along with community and business leaders, to determine the Teacher of the Year award winners.

The panel, TASA noted, will choose two state-level winners: Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year, one of which will be selected to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The winner is set to be announced at an award ceremony on Oct. 21 at the Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Round Rock.

Visit the TASA website to learn about the association and the Teacher of the Year award.