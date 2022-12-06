BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Borger released information regarding the streets that are expected to be impacted as officials work on a collapsed sewer main this week.

According to a post on the city of Borger’s Facebook page, crews will be in the area of Third Street working on a collapsed sewer main for the next few weeks. Officials plan on closing off Third Street between Weatherly Street and North Main Street starting Wednesday and is expected to last around one or two days, with a detour around Fourth Street being available for drivers.

Officials also said the far south lane on Third Street will remain closed for the duration of the project, according to the Facebook post.

“We will continue to update you with specifics as soon as we get them,” the post read. “We know road work in general is frustrating, and Third Street is a HIGHLY utilized stretch of road. We are working in conjunction with TxDOT, as well as a third-party contractor to get this project completed as quickly as possible.”