BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Borger announced that its Fire Prevention Bureau is searching for other partners to join the National Fire Safety Council (NFSC) in providing fire safety materials for local schools and communities.

The city has used the NFCS exclusively in the last few years to conduct its “Project Shield” – Stopping Hazards, Injuries, Emergencies, Lessening Destruction – a program focused on fire safety education. However, for 2022, the department said in the release that it is focused on expanding its outreach materials to target areas important to the community, including fire safety, while also supporting other prevention and safety topics and education outreach events.

“We want to encourage the community more,” said the city, “which in turn, increases public safety awareness. “Project” Shield” Borger is committed to ensuring the safety of all people that live, work, and visit our community.”

The city described that the available ‘Partnership levels’ for supporting the program included;

Rookie – Up to $399

Up to $399 Lieutenant – $400 – $749

$400 – $749 Captain – $750 – $999

$750 – $999 Assistant Chief – $1,000 – $1,999

$1,000 – $1,999 Chief – $2,000 and above

The project, noted the city, is expected to be completely publicly funded. Donations will not only be tax-deductible but will help continue the education and engagement of the community.

“Getting the community to work together is the best way to increase public safety,” encouraged officials, “and you can help make a difference.”

Those wishing to donate to the project may do so by sending a check made payable to “City of Borger Fund 35-41319” at P.O. Box 5250, Borger, Texas, 79008-5250.