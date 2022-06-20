AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Lottery announced Monday that a Borger resident recently claimed a top prize through a scratch ticket obtained at a gas station in Borger.

According to a news release from the Texas Lottery, the prize-winning ticket is worth $1 million. The resident, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Crossword” at an Allsups location in south Borger.

According to the release, this was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this particular scratch-off game. Since the Texas Lottery began in 1992, it has generated around $35 billion in revenue for the state and has contributed around $29 billion to the Foundation School Fund, a fund that supports public education in Texas.