BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the recent rainfall in Hutchinson County, the City of Borger announced on Thursday that the temporary burn ban had been rescinded.

In addition, the city explained that the current burn ban statutes will change due to hot and windy forecasts expected to arrive in the Borger area. The community can use the Hutchinson County web page to monitor any changes in the burn ban.

The city reminded the public that “if you’re going to burn on your property you must follow outdoor burning regulations” and notify the County communications and dispatch at 806-273-0930.