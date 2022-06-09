BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department said it received what it says is beneficial training through a virtual reality training program through the Texas Municipal Police Association.

The BPD said, earlier this week a virtual reality training program was hosted at Frank Phillips College, utilizing a virtual reality simulator that placed officers in various scenarios that are encounters that an officer may face on duty.

Courtesy the Borger Police Department

Officers had their responses evaluated and were able to provide feedback said the police department on a Facebook post.

The department said a goal for Chief of Police Donnie Davis was to have officers of the department receive as much beneficial training as possible. Borger Police officials said officers will be going through various pieces of training throughout the summer and into fall.