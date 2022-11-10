BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department posted on Facebook information about a video circulating across social media showing an “altercation” at a Borger high school on Thursday morning.
Officials detailed that the minors involved have been located by Sergeant Webster while the incident is currently under investigation.
Officials added that there is “no threat to the school or students at this time.”
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
