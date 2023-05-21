HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Borger Police Department are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of N Florida St & E 3rd St.
According to a Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, local agencies are working on the scene of a major traffic accident.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
