HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger released information regarding a vehicle accident Friday afternoon that resulted in one juvenile being transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a City of Borger press release, at around 1:10 p.m. on May 26, Borger Regional Communications received a regarding a person being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 5th Street and Coble Street.

The release states that a pickup truck was traveling west on 5th Street, while a juvenile on a bicycle was headed southbound on Coble Street.

Officials said the pickup struck the bicycle at the intersection.

Borger officials state that the juvenile was transported by Apollo Medical Helicopter to an Amarillo hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation at this time.