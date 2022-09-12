BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said that emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a leak that is causing the evacuation of “a few local businesses.”

According to a post made on the city of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM’s Facebook page, emergency personnel are on the scene of a leak from the area of the downtown rail yard on South Main Street.

The post reads that “a few local businesses” have been evacuated and parts of Main Street and Hedgecoke Street, located south of Wilson Street, have been closed as a precaution. Officials said crews are assessing the area.

Officials said that the Facebook page will continue to post updates if the situation changes, stressing that more information will be provided to the public soon.