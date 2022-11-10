BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – City of Borger and Hutchinson County officials announced that there would be an Emergency Response Drill at the Johnson Tank Farm on Highway 136 and FM 1559 on Thursday, as a courtesy to others in the community.

According to officials, the drill will run from around 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday. During that time, community members might see emergency response vehicles operating in and around the Johnson Tank Farm and road closure signs in the area. Borger Complex security staff will also be holding signs to warn passing drivers of the Emergency Response Drill in progress.

