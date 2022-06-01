BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Navy announced that a Borger native has advanced to the rank of senior chief petty officer in the United State Navy on May 25.

During a promotion ceremony, Chief Musician Casey Campbell advanced to the rank of senior chief petty officer. According to a news release, Campbell joins a list of just 2% of Sailors what will reach the rank of E-8 throughout their career.

“I couldn’t could not be more proud of those selected for promotion. These individuals represent the best our command has to offer and the future of the Navy Band looks bright with these folks moving into more senior leadership positions” said Captain Kenneth Collins, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s premier band. Keeping with tradition, select family members and shipmates ceremoniously removed the chief collar insignia of their Sailors and replaced them with their newly earned senior chief devices.

Campbell joined the Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus as an alto vocalist in 2005 after completing a Bachelor of Music in education and a Master of Music in choral conducting from Texas Tech University. She studied voice with Karl Dent and Kathy McNeil and conducting with John Dickson. Senior Chief Campbell was recently selected as a concert moderator and primary soloist with the Concert Band stated the news release.