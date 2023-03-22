AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that a Borger judge has been reappointed to the Texas School Safety Center Board.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, James Mosley, a Borger resident and the judge for the 316th District Court, was reappointed to the Texas School Safety Center Board. Officials said Mosley was previously appointed by Abbott to serve on the Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council. A former Captain in the United States Air Force, he is a member of the State Bars of Texas and Colorado as well as the Administration of the Rules of Evidence Committee for the State Bar of Texas.

The Texas School Safety Center Board, according to the release, reports to Abbott, the state legislature, the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency regarding school safety and security. The group advises the center on its function, budget and strategic planning initiatives.

The other people appointed to the Texas School Safety Center Board on Wednesday include:

Melissa Dunbar, a Center Point resident who is a principal in the Medina Independent School District;

Edwin Flores, a Dallas resident who is the managing partner at Chalker Flores, LLP and a member of the Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees;

Noe E. Perez, a Laguna Vista resident who is a U.S. government and personal financial literacy teacher at Los Fresnos High School in the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District;

Michael Slaughter, a Wylie resident who is an assistant principal at Princeton High School;

Jill Tate, a Colleyville resident who is a project manager at Turley Associates, Inc and an assistant property manager at Trammell Crow Company.

The release said the terms for these members of the board, including Mosley, are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.