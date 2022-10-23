AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) awarded Borger ISD’s Tricia Shay as one of the “Secondary Teacher of the Year Finalist”, at the 2023 Texas Teacher of the year luncheon on Friday.

According to a TASA press release, Shay was one out of three finalists to be awarded Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Shay has been an English teacher at Borger high school for 12 years.

“Our goal as teachers is to really see our kids (and they ARE our kids), to encourage them, and to be a stepping stone toward their final destination, whatever and wherever that might be,” Shay said. “To me, the instruction stuff is secondary. I’m not dismissing the importance of lessons and discipline. But it has been my experience that many students need a reason to try, a reason to show up to school, and that reason might just be you.”

According to the release, Texas Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year requires a teacher to be chosen as a campus and district teacher of the year first, then a regional honoree. Officials said a panel of judges composed of TASA and last year’s Texas Teacher of the Year finalists selected the finalists from the 40 Texas Regional Teachers of the Year one elementary and one secondary teacher from each of the 20 Texas Education Service Center regions.

For more information and a full list of the TASA winners, visit here.